UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Vows To Retaliate Over New 'anti-Russian' US Sanctions

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 12:30 AM

Moscow vows to retaliate over new 'anti-Russian' US sanctions

Moscow, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Russia on Monday said it was "bewildered" by fresh US sanctions and vowed to retaliate following what it called an "anti-Russian attack".

The foreign ministry said the new sanctions on several Russians -- including a businessman tied to President Vladimir Putin and a disinformation operation accused of conspiring to manipulate the US 2018 midterm election -- "will not go unanswered." "We urge American politicians to stop this useless sanctions game, the result of which is zero, and to return to the position of common sense," the ministry said in a statement.

The financial sanctions, which target Russian financier Evgeny Prigozhin, some of his assets and the so-called internet Research Agency, are the first to be taken under an executive order signed last year President Donald Trump seeking to punish foreign actors accused of interfering in US elections.

The US Treasury announced the sanctions on Monday.

The foreign ministry said the sanctions were part of an "internal political crisis" in the United States in which "Russian issues are deliberately used by part of the Washington establishment as a tool to achieve their own opportunistic goals.

" The sanctions marked the third time the US had added Prigozhin's name to its list of foreign nationals formally barred from the US financial system, a move which freezes him out of much of the global financial system as well.

US prosecutors last year indicted the Internet Research Agency as well as alleged employees, charging them with a broad conspiracy to influence the 2016 elections by spreading disinformation in the United States via social media.

The US Treasury said Monday the agency had announced its intention to do likewise in the 2018 midterms by seeking to discredit candidates it viewed as hostile to Moscow.

There was no evidence they were successful in preventing voting, altering vote counts or disrupting vote tallying, the Treasury said.

Related Topics

Election Attack Internet Moscow Russia Washington Vote Social Media Trump Vladimir Putin United States 2016 2018 From

Recent Stories

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Global Aviation Award c ..

37 minutes ago

DP World, UAE Region stars at Seatrade Maritime Mi ..

53 minutes ago

Rouhani Says Important Step Taken in Preparing Mee ..

58 minutes ago

Petroleum prices remain unchanged

1 hour ago

Maleeha Lodhi concludes UN term on a 'high note'

58 minutes ago

Amal Al Qubaisi meets with Speaker of National Ass ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.