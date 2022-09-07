UrduPoint.com

Moscow Wants 'clarifications' On UN's Ukraine Nuke Plant Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Moscow wants 'clarifications' on UN's Ukraine nuke plant report

Moscow, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Russia has requested "clarifications" from the UN nuclear watchdog over its report on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.

In a report released on Tuesday, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) called for a demilitarised zone to be set up outside the plant, which has come under shelling in recent weeks.

Moscow and Kyiv have blamed each other for the attacks on the plant, which have raised fears of an accident at Europe's largest atomic power station.

"There is a need to get additional clarifications because the report contains a number of issues. I will not list them but we requested these clarifications from the IAEA Director General", Lavrov told Interfax.

On Tuesday, Russia's ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said Moscow "regrets" that the report did not blame Kyiv for shelling the plant, which Russian forces have occupied since March.

Lavrov's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Wednesday blamed the West for putting "pressure" on the UN atomic agency.

"It is obvious that the West was always putting pressure (on the IAEA) and that it hasn't stopped," she was quoted as saying by the RIA Novosti news agency.

Last week, a 14-strong team from the IAEA visited Zaporizhzhia, with the UN nuclear watchdog's chief Rafael Grossi saying the site had been damaged in fighting.

At least two members of the team were to remain there on a permanent basis to ensure the facility's safety.

The head of Russia's state nuclear energy agency Rosatom, Alexei Likhachev, said Wednesday that Moscow would "do our best to ensure the safe operation of the plant exclusively in contact with the IAEA".

Related Topics

Accident United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Nuclear SITE March From Best

Recent Stories

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan all set to play today agains ..

Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan all set to play today against Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns ..

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns today

3 hours ago
 UN Chief to arrive in Pakistan by tomorrow

UN Chief to arrive in Pakistan by tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th Sep ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th September 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.