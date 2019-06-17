UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Warns Against 'baseless Accusations' Over Tanker Attacks

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 12:00 AM

Moscow warns against 'baseless accusations' over tanker attacks

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :The Kremlin on Sunday warned against "baseless accusations" over last week's attacks in the Gulf of Oman on two oil tankers, blamed by Washington and Riyadh on Iran.

"Such incidents can undermine the foundations of the world economy. That's why it's hardly possible to accept baseless accusations in this situation," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov.

"We always urge a sober appraisal of the situation and to wait for more or less convincing evidence to appear," Peskov said on Russian television, extracts of which were published by the RIA Novosti news agency.

A Japanese and a Norwegian oil tanker were targeted in attacks on Thursday in the Gulf of Oman.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The official Iranian news agency IRNA said the attacks took place within 30 nautical miles of Iran's coastline.

Iran rejected US accusations it was to blame, with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeting that the US had "immediately jumped to make allegations against Iran without a shred of factual or circumstantial evidence".

Saudi Arabia, Iran's arch-rival in the region and the world's top oil exporter, joined Washington in accusing Tehran of the attacks, with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman saying he "won't hesitate" to tackle any threats to the kingdom.

For his part the speaker of the Iranian parliament, Ali Larijani, hinted Sunday that Washington could be behind the "suspicious" tanker attacks in order to pile pressure on Tehran, IRNA reported.

Moscow "severely" condemned the attacks, he said, warning against drawing "hasty conclusions".

Related Topics

World Iran Russia Washington Parliament Riyadh Oman Oil Saudi Tehran Mohammed Bin Salman Sunday TV Top

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Italian Embassy&#039;s ..

16 minutes ago

ERC organises 14th group wedding in Yemen

31 minutes ago

Emirati Jiu-Jitsu champs bag 48 medals in Abu Dhab ..

46 minutes ago

DPC and Facebook to hold region’s first Facebook ..

1 hour ago

El-Sisi re-affirms Egypt&#039;s support for UAE ag ..

1 hour ago

Long-term interest rate SWAPs maintain upward tren ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.