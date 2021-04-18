Moscow will respond to 'unprecedented' Czech move: foreign ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Russia on Sunday said it would respond to the Czech government's "unprecedented" decision to expel 18 Russian diplomats identified as secret agents.

"We will take retaliatory measures that will force the authors of this provocation to understand their full responsibility for destroying the basis of normal relations between our countries," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.