UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Will Respond To 'unprecedented' Czech Move: Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

Moscow will respond to 'unprecedented' Czech move: foreign ministry

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Russia on Sunday said it would respond to the Czech government's "unprecedented" decision to expel 18 Russian diplomats identified as secret agents.

"We will take retaliatory measures that will force the authors of this provocation to understand their full responsibility for destroying the basis of normal relations between our countries," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia Sunday Government

Recent Stories

28,737 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

39 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s counter-terrorism, extremism initiative ..

1 hour ago

Al Fay Park on Reem Island obtains &#039;Go Safe C ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,930 new COVID-19 cases, 1,503 reco ..

1 hour ago

MBRCH expands food distribution operations to 10 c ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Zimbabwean President on I ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.