Most Afghan Allies Left Behind As US Describes Haunting Choices

Thu 02nd September 2021 | 01:10 AM

Washington, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Most Afghan allies seeking to flee with the US withdrawal were unable to do so, an official acknowledged Wednesday, as the United States began to wrestle with painful choices in the chaotic final days of the war.

President Joe Biden's administration says the victorious Taliban have promised to keep letting Afghans leave -- but many who worked for the United States over its 20-year mission fear retribution.

"These have been incredibly emotional and trying days, and indeed years," said General Mark Milley, the top US military officer.

"We are all conflicted with feelings of pain and anger, sorrow and sadness, combined with pride and resilience," he said.

A senior State Department official vowed to keep working to help everyone leave.

"Everybody who lived it is haunted by the choices we had to make and by the people we were not able to help depart," he said on customary condition of anonymity.

The last American soldier left Afghanistan just before a deadline set by President Joe Biden of August 31, closing more than two decades of war that began with the US-led invasion in the wake of the September 11, 2001 attacks and ended with the Taliban back in power.

The United States in the final days of the war airlifted more than 123,000 people out of Kabul's airport, including US citizens and interpreters and others who supported the US mission and are eligible for a special visa to immigrate.

Biden has hailed the airlift as unprecedented, but the State Department official acknowledged that most Afghan visa applicants and their families did not make it.

"I would say it's the majority of them," the official said.

He declined to give exact numbers. The White House said in early August that some 20,000 Afghans were seeking to emigrate through the visa program, meaning more than 100,000 people when including families.

