Most Algeria forest fires 'under control': emergency services

Algiers, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Most of the deadly forest fires that have hit northern Algeria in the past week are "under control" and no longer endanger residents, the country's emergency services said Monday.

Over 90 people, including 33 soldiers, have been killed in dozens of wildfires in the North African country since August 9.

"Most of these fires have been brought under control and don't represent a danger to residents," said fire service spokesman Colonel Farouk Achour.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has decided to grant financial aid of one million dinars (about $650) to each of the fire victims' families.

The government has blamed arsonists and a blistering heatwave for the dozens of blazes, but experts have also criticised authorities for failing to prepare for the annual phenomenon, exacerbated by climate change.

Algerian police have so far made 49 arrests after the lynching last week of a man wrongly accused of starting one of the deadly fires, according to local media.

Algeria is Africa's biggest country by surface area, and although much of the interior is desert, the north has over four million hectares (10 million acres) of forest, which is hit every summer by fires.

Last year some 44,000 hectares went up in flames.

In neighbouring Morocco, firefighters worked through the night on Sunday and into Monday to bring fires under control amid unfavourable winds.

The fires have destroyed more than 700 hectares of forest in three days, according to a forestry official, but no victims have been reported.

He said eight fire-fighting planes were used to bring the flames under control.

Climate scientists have repeatedly warned that man-made global warming will bring higher temperatures and more extreme weather events across the world.

ad-gk/hr-ko/hc/par