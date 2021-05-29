UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Most Argentines Are Against Hosting Imminent Copa America

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 09:00 AM

Most Argentines are against hosting imminent Copa America

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :A large majority of people in Argentina, where football is like a religion, are against hosting the Copa America amid a deadly surge in the coronavirus pandemic, poll results said Friday.

The South American championship, already postponed from last year due to the outbreak, last week lost a co-host in Colombia which had its games stripped by the CONMEBOL federation amid social unrest that has claimed dozens of lives.

It left Argentina as the sole host, but a survey conducted by pollsters Poliarquia among a representative sample of 1,274 city-dwelling adults, found that 70 percent believe the country should withdraw.

Only 20 percent believed the championship should continue on Argentine soil, and 10 percent were undecided.

In recent days, CONMEBOL has been inspecting stadiums in Argentina to confirm they can host the 15 matches originally scheduled for Colombia.

On Thursday, the government in Buenos Aires said it was awaiting a response from CONMEBOL on whether it was "able to comply with the requirements that we are putting in place" to prevent virus spread.

The country, experiencing its worst phase yet of the outbreak, had submitted a "strict protocol" to the federation on Wednesday.

One of its demands is a reduction in the size of each team's delegation.

Argentina, a country of 45 million people, is in the middle of a nine-day lockdown with just two weeks to go before the start of the tournament, which will happen without fans.

Health Minister Carla Vizzotti has said that welcoming 1,000 to 1,200 people from around the continent with strict health protocols in place would not be "epidemiologically very relevant." CONMEBOL has started to vaccinate players who will participate in the tournament, but with China's CoronaVac jab, which has not been approved by Argentina's health authorities.

Vizzotti has expressed concern that vaccinating people 15 days before the event is "not a solution", and preventing infections must be the focus.

Argentina on Thursday reported a record 41,080 daily infections for a total exceeding 3.6 million, and 551 deaths in 24 hours to push the toll over 76,000.

Related Topics

Football China Buenos Aires Argentina Colombia Event From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Glasgow to Remain in Level Three Restrictions Due ..

8 hours ago

Fregat Upper Stage With OneWeb Satellites Separate ..

8 hours ago

China, West Need Common Set of Rules to Tackle Glo ..

8 hours ago

Every sector showing positive indicators in countr ..

9 hours ago

US State Dept. Seeks $665Mln to Counter Adversarie ..

9 hours ago

US State Dept. Seeks Nearly $300Mln to Counter Rus ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.