Most Asian markets rise with eyes on trade talks, stimulus

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Most Asian markets extended gains Tuesday as concerns about the US-China trade pact eased, while investors remain optimistic that lawmakers in Washington will hammer out a new stimulus for the crippled American economy despite talks struggling.

There was also some relief that China did not include any members of Donald Trump's administration in a group of 11 Americans hit with sanctions, in retaliation to a similar US move last week linked to the Hong Kong row.

And while Europe battles a worrying pick-up in coronavirus cases after weeks of lockdown easing, there are signs the virus is slowing in major states including New York and Texas, andWorld Health Organization boss Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it was "never too late toturn the outbreak around".