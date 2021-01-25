UrduPoint.com
Most Asian Markets Rise With Eyes On US Stimulus Push

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 09:10 AM

Most Asian markets rise with eyes on US stimulus push

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Asian markets mostly rose Monday, rebounding from a sell-off at the end of last week as investors keep tabs on the progress of Joe Biden's new US economic rescue package.

However, while vaccinations and long-term optimism about the economic outlook is providing support, sentiment remains weighed by concerns about surging virus infections and a new, more deadly strain.

Lawmakers in Washington are getting to work on the $1.9 trillion stimulus proposal from the new president, with some suggesting they could pass something before the Senate holds an impeachment trial of Donald Trump, which starts in the week beginning February 8.

But it will likely face headwinds from Republicans who think another massive outlay comes too soon after the $900 billion spending package passed at the end of last year.

The Federal Reserve will also hold its first meeting under the Biden administration this week, with investors looking for clues about its plans for monetary policy.

Hong Kong led the gains, rallying 1.8 percent, after the government lifted a strict weekend lockdown in one part of the city, while Tokyo, Shanghai, Seoul, Sydney and Singapore also posted healthy gains. Taipei, Manila and Wellington all fell.

The rollout of inoculations continues to provide support to equities as investors look towards a return to normal life.

"Vaccine breakthroughs make it likely that life will become more functional again at some point in 2021, resulting in higher GDP growth and more robust corporate earnings," said Axi strategist Stephen Innes.

"But increasing global Covid-19 infections, new variants of the virus, tightening social distancing restrictions and delays in vaccine rollouts in some places, all increase the near-term growth risks." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned at the end of last week that a mutated strain of the disease could be more deadly and infectious, raising the prospect of more containment measures.

- Key figures around 0230 GMT - Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.5 percent at 28,767.43 (break) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 1.8 percent at 29,980.66 Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.5 percent at 3,624.93 Euro/dollar: UP at $1.2169 from $1.2168 at 2130 GMT on Friday Dollar/yen: DOWN at 103.75 Yen from 103.79 yen Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3692 from $1.3683 Euro/pound: DOWN at 88.88 pence from 88.92 pence West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.1 percent at $52.23 per barrel Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.2 percent at $55.29 per barrelNew York - Dow: DOWN 0.6 percent at 30,996.98 (close)London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.3 percent at 6,695.07 (close)

