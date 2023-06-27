Open Menu

Most Crucial Hajj Ritual Begins As Millions Converge At Mount Arafat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2023 | 08:20 AM

Most crucial Hajj ritual begins as millions converge at Mount Arafat

MINA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Over three million pilgrims have begun converging at Mount Arafat, the Mount of Mercy, (Jabal ar-Rahmah) on the second day of Hajj to perform the most crucial Hajj ritual.

Countless pilgrims are making their way from Mina to the plains of Arafat, utilizing buses and trains as their mode of transportation.Train tickets have been allocated for 63 percent of the pilgrims participating in the government scheme.

The journey of pilgrims to the plains of Arafat will continue until 11 o'clock.

This elevated hill holds great historical significance as it served as the location where Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (S.A.W) delivered his Farewell Sermon to the Muslims.

Standing on the expansive plains of Arafat, this significant granite hill serves as a remarkable symbol of that crucial moment in Islamic history.

Pilgrims devote the entire day at Arafat to supplicating to Allah, seeking forgiveness for their sins, and praying for personal strength in the future.

Soaring to an impressive height of around 70 meters (230 feet), it leaves a lasting impression on those who witness its presence.

Pilgrims will make their way to Masjid Nimrah on the grounds of Arafat, where they will listen to the Arafat sermon amid continuous chanting of "Labbaik Allahumma Labbaik" ("Here I am, O God, here I am"). After the sermon, Hajj pilgrims will spend the afternoon praying on the mountain.

Upon sunset, they will then head to Muzdalifah to collect pebbles for the symbolic stoning of the devil ritual.

After the stay at Muzdalifah, the noble pilgrims will perform the stoning of the devil (Shaitan) (Ramy) on the 10th of Dhul-Hijjah.

Related Topics

Hajj God Mosque Muslim From Government Million

Recent Stories

US Would Seek Prigozhin Extradition If Appears in ..

US Would Seek Prigozhin Extradition If Appears in Country Where US Has Treaty - ..

9 hours ago
 Putin to Make Statement From Kremlin on Monday Eve ..

Putin to Make Statement From Kremlin on Monday Evening - Reports

9 hours ago
 US Wants to See Wagner Group Disbanded - State Dep ..

US Wants to See Wagner Group Disbanded - State Dept.

9 hours ago
 US Had Good Contact With Russia Over Weekend, Expe ..

US Had Good Contact With Russia Over Weekend, Expects It to Continue - White Hou ..

9 hours ago
 Rybakina withdraws from Eastbourne ahead of Wimble ..

Rybakina withdraws from Eastbourne ahead of Wimbledon defence

9 hours ago
 Control Room launched to serve pilgrims through AI ..

Control Room launched to serve pilgrims through AI

9 hours ago
Rice, cotton crops badly hit by water scarcity: Ja ..

Rice, cotton crops badly hit by water scarcity: Jam Khan Shoro

9 hours ago
 Police arrest 3 suspects in Hyerabad

Police arrest 3 suspects in Hyerabad

9 hours ago
 80,973 pilgrims offered medical care in Makkah, Ma ..

80,973 pilgrims offered medical care in Makkah, Madinah

9 hours ago
 PTI chairman must be given punishment as per law: ..

PTI chairman must be given punishment as per law: Minister of State for Petroleu ..

9 hours ago
 State Dept. Refuses to Confirm If US Delaying Sanc ..

State Dept. Refuses to Confirm If US Delaying Sanctions on Wagner After Mutiny

9 hours ago
 White House Says No Indication Russia Intends to U ..

White House Says No Indication Russia Intends to Use Nuclear Arms Inside Ukraine

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous