Most crucial Hajj ritual begins as millions converge at Mount Arafat

MINA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Over three million pilgrims have begun converging at Mount Arafat, the Mount of Mercy, (Jabal ar-Rahmah) on the second day of Hajj to perform the most crucial Hajj ritual.

Countless pilgrims are making their way from Mina to the plains of Arafat, utilizing buses and trains as their mode of transportation.Train tickets have been allocated for 63 percent of the pilgrims participating in the government scheme.

The journey of pilgrims to the plains of Arafat will continue until 11 o'clock.

This elevated hill holds great historical significance as it served as the location where Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (S.A.W) delivered his Farewell Sermon to the Muslims.

Standing on the expansive plains of Arafat, this significant granite hill serves as a remarkable symbol of that crucial moment in Islamic history.

Pilgrims devote the entire day at Arafat to supplicating to Allah, seeking forgiveness for their sins, and praying for personal strength in the future.

Soaring to an impressive height of around 70 meters (230 feet), it leaves a lasting impression on those who witness its presence.

Pilgrims will make their way to Masjid Nimrah on the grounds of Arafat, where they will listen to the Arafat sermon amid continuous chanting of "Labbaik Allahumma Labbaik" ("Here I am, O God, here I am"). After the sermon, Hajj pilgrims will spend the afternoon praying on the mountain.

Upon sunset, they will then head to Muzdalifah to collect pebbles for the symbolic stoning of the devil ritual.

After the stay at Muzdalifah, the noble pilgrims will perform the stoning of the devil (Shaitan) (Ramy) on the 10th of Dhul-Hijjah.