UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Most Japanese Don't Want Foreign Fans At Olympics: Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 08:10 AM

Most Japanese don't want foreign fans at Olympics: poll

Tokyo, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :More than 75 percent of Japanese oppose overseas fans attending the Tokyo Olympics, a poll showed Monday, as organisers prepare to make a decision on foreign spectators.

The poll, by the Yomiuri Shimbun daily, found that only 18 percent of people who responded were in favour of foreign spectators being allowed into Japan for the coronavirus-delayed Games, with 77 percent against.

Games organisers said last week that they plan to rule on the matter this month, likely before the nationwide torch relay begins on March 25.

But Japanese media say Games chiefs have already decided to bar foreign fans.

Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto said Friday that organisers "really want to hold the event in full stadiums with fans from around the world", but would find it difficult "if we're not in a position where we can accept them and the situation with medical facilities isn't perfect".

The Yomiuri poll also revealed that 45 percent of respondents were in favour of spectators in general attending the Games, with 48 percent opposed.

Organisers have said they plan to make a decision on overall attendance limits in April.

The poll was conducted between March 5-7 through random phone calls, with 1,066 of the 1,977 people contacted responding.

Related Topics

World Tokyo Japan March April 2020 Olympics Media Event From

Recent Stories

Attempted aggressions against tank farm in Saudi E ..

6 hours ago

Dubai Airshow 2021 to bring aerospace, defence sta ..

7 hours ago

UAE telecom subscribers pegged at 21.9 million by ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Joint UAE-Bahrain Commit ..

10 hours ago

Ajman University inaugurates COVID-19 testing, vac ..

11 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity brings female ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.