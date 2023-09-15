Open Menu

Most Libya Flood Casualties Could Have Been Avoided: UN

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2023 | 10:30 AM

Most Libya flood casualties could have been avoided: UN

Geneva, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :The United Nations said Thursday that most of the thousands of deaths in Libya's flood disaster could have been averted if early warning and emergency management systems had functioned properly.

With better functioning coordination in the crisis-wracked country, "they could have issued the warnings and the emergency management forces would have been able to carry out the evacuation of the people, and we could have avoided most of the human casualties," Petteri Taalas, head of the UN's World Meteorological Organization, told reporters in Geneva.

His comments came after a tsunami-sized flash flood hit eastern Libya at the weekend, killing at least 4,000 people, with thousands more missing and feared dead.

The enormous surge of water burst two upstream river dams and reduced the city of Derna to an apocalyptic wasteland where entire city blocks and untold numbers of people were washed into the Mediterranean Sea.

Taalas said lacking weather forecasting and dissemination and action on early warnings was a large contributor to the size of the disaster.

The years-long internal conflict wracking the country meant its meteorological "observing network has been very much destroyed, the IT systems have been destroyed", he said.

"The flooding events came and there was no evacuation taking place because there was not the proper early warning systems in place." If evacuations had taken place, the human toll would have been far lower, he said.

"Of course, we cannot fully avoid economic losses, but we could have also minimized those losses by having proper services in place," he said.

Libya's National Meteorological Centre (NMC) issued early warnings for the extreme weather coming 72 hours in advance and had notified governmental authorities by email, urging them to take preventative measures.

But WMO said it was "not clear whether (the warnings) were effectively disseminated".

It said that while there had once been close cooperation between meteorological services and disaster management throughout Libya, this was no longer the case.

Related Topics

Dead Weather World United Nations Flood Water Geneva Libya

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2023

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, COP28 Presi ..

Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, COP28 Presidency sign MoU to promote tole ..

10 hours ago
 Masdar to showcase nation’s renewables leadershi ..

Masdar to showcase nation’s renewables leadership with prominent presence at C ..

10 hours ago
 25 illegal immigrants arrested in Islamabad

25 illegal immigrants arrested in Islamabad

11 hours ago
 DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for Eid M ..

DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

11 hours ago
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours 10th SGCA winne ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours 10th SGCA winners

11 hours ago
 Experts at IGCF 2023 discuss sustainable agricultu ..

Experts at IGCF 2023 discuss sustainable agriculture, global climate action, and ..

11 hours ago
 Sharjah’s DGR leads global dialogues on cross-cu ..

Sharjah’s DGR leads global dialogues on cross-cultural education, water securi ..

11 hours ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Task For ..

Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Task Force for Polio

11 hours ago
 LEAs, intel operation launched against Gold smuggl ..

LEAs, intel operation launched against Gold smuggling mafia

11 hours ago
 PPP focusing on stability of national economy: Sha ..

PPP focusing on stability of national economy: Shazia Marri

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous