Most Markets Rise As Traders Weigh Rates Outlook

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Asian and European markets mostly rose Thursday following a recent run-up, with banking sector worries easing and traders weighing central banks' interest rate plans in the wake of the recent turmoil.

Investors have taken heart from reassurances by authorities around the world that the fallout from the collapse of US regional banks and the takeover of Credit Suisse was contained.

But the flare-up has also fanned speculation the Federal Reserve will have to end its inflation-fighting rate hike campaign sooner than expected in order to avoid further destabilizing the finance industry.

That has even led to bets on officials cutting borrowing costs by the end of the year -- some forecasts put the rate at just above four percent by 2024, compared with more than five prior to the recent upheaval.

That has focused eyes on the Fed's next policy meeting, with observers predicting that could mark the last increase, even though inflation is still much higher than its target.

"The Fed remains in a very difficult position," said Wolfe Research's Chris Senyek.

"With banks stabilizing, inflation still way above target, the labor market still historically strong, and the Fed desperately needing to rebuild credibility, our sense is that the (policy board) will hike by 25 basis points on May 3." There is a feeling the latest woes among banks, which have been blamed on recent sharp hikes in rates, will force them to tighten credit, reducing the need for the Fed to hike further.

SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes said: "The good news for stocks is that growth concerns have moved into the driver's seat after the recent banking shock, where investors are now positioning for the Fed to cut and instead rely on credit tightening to tame inflation.

"Indeed, speculative money is now betting... (that) the disinflationary impulse from tighter credit will reduce the need for monetary policymakers to slow the economy through rate hikes, which could potentially even cause the Fed to cut." All three main indexes on Wall Street rose at least one percent and after a slow start, Asia broadly followed suit.

Hong Kong edged up as Alibaba extended its gains after surging 12 percent Wednesday on news it intends to split into six units.

On Thursday, it said it would consider giving up control of some of its main businesses. The announcement this week lifted China's tech sector on hopes a long-running crackdown was nearing its endgame.

Sydney, Seoul, Taipei, Manila and Wellington were also up through Tokyo, Singapore, and Jakarta edged down.

London, Paris, and Frankfurt rallied out of the blocks as the European day started.

The softer outlook for future US interest rates weighed on the Dollar, which was down against most of its major peers.

The weaker greenback also helped oil reverse earlier losses.

- Key figures around 0720 GMT - Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.4 percent at 27,782.93 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.3 percent at 20,243.60 Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.7 percent at 3,261.25 (close) London - FTSE 100: UP 0.2 percent at 7,578.80 Dollar/yen: DOWN at 132.41 Yen from 132.85 yen on Wednesday Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0841 from $1.0845 Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2328 from $1.2316 Euro/pound: DOWN at 87.98 pence from 88.01 pence West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.1 percent at $73.06 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: UP 0.1 percent at $77.63 per barrelNew York - Dow: UP 1.0 percent at 32,717.60 (close).

