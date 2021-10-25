Most Ministers, Civilians In Sudan Ruling Body Detained: Ministry
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 11:10 AM
Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Joint military forces on Monday detained civilian members of Sudan's ruling body and a number of ministers within the transitional government, the information ministry said.
"Civilian members of the transitional sovereign council and a number of ministers from the transitional government have been detained by joint military forces," the ministry said in a statement on Facebook.
"They have been led to an unidentified location."