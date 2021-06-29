Most New Zealanders doing well despite challenges of COVID-19: report

(@FahadShabbir)

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :A new report on wellbeing statistics suggests that, while the COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the country, New Zealanders have remained resilient, Stats NZ said on Tuesday.

The data showed that while there were some small changes, most New Zealanders remained satisfied with their lives overall and continued to find the things they do in life worthwhile.

"However, some groups were less likely to be satisfied with their lives. These included unemployed people and sole parents, amongst others," wellbeing and housing statistics manager Claire Bretherton said in a statement.

From the September 2020 quarter onwards, Stats NZ also collected data on happiness. When asked to rate how happy they felt the previous day, the proportion of New Zealanders who gave a high score of 7 or above out of 10 was over 80 percent in each of the three quarters, Bretherton said.

"This demonstrates the resilience of New Zealanders in challenging times," Bretherton said.

Currently, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand is 30, and the total number of confirmed cases in the country since the pandemic outbreak last year stands at 2,385, according to the Ministry of Health. Enditem