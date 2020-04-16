UrduPoint.com
Most Of Mozambique Virus Cases Linked To Total Gas Project

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 11:20 PM

Maputo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Around two-thirds of Mozambique's confirmed coronavirus cases have been traced back to a Total natural gas exploration site in the north of the country, health officials said.

The French company owns a $25-billion (22.91-billion-euro) stake in a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in the northern Cabo Delgado province, near the border with Tanzania.

Mozambique's National Health Institute (INS) said on Wednesday that 19 out of 29 confirmed cases had been traced back to Total's LNG site, situated off the Afungi peninsula.

"Of the 19 cases originating from Total's camp, 12 are still on Total's site in Afungi, two are in Pemba and five are in Maputo," INS deputy director Eduardo Samo Gudo told reporters.

Two more coronavirus cases were announced by the health ministry on Thursday, bringing the country's tally up to 31.

Ministry spokeswoman Rosa Marlene said the latest confirmed infections came from a "Cabo Delgado contact network".

Total has temporarily suspended its LNG exploration project due to the pandemic.

"It's difficult to predict how the situation will evolve but as of today we remain on track," the company told AFP via email on Thursday.

"At the project site we are focused on critical activity including security, logistics and forward planning."

