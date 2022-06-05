Most runs in Test cricket

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :England's Joe Root became just the 14th batsman to score 10,000 Test runs when he reached the landmark during his match-winning 115 not out in a five-wicket victory against New Zealand at Lord's on Sunday.

Root, however, still has some way to go if he is to top India hero Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record of 15,921 Test runs.

But the 31-year-old Root is the only batsman among this select group of run-scorers to still be playing Test cricket.

Most Test runs (player, team, span, matches, innings, not outs, runs, highest score, average, 100s, 50s, 0s) Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 1989-2013 200 329 33 15,921 248* 53.78 51 68 14 Ricky Ponting (AUS) 1995-2012 168 287 29 13,378 257 51.85 41 62 17 Jacques Kallis (RSA/ICC) 1995-2013 166 280 40 13,289 224 55.

37 45 58 16 Rahul Dravid (IND/ICC) 1996-2012 164 286 32 13,288 270 52.31 36 63 8 Alastair Cook (ENG) 2006-2018 161 291 16 12,472 294 45.35 33 57 9 Kumar Sangakkara (SRI) 2000-2015 134 233 17 12,400 319 57.40 38 52 11 Brian Lara (WIS/ICC) 1990-2006 131 232 6 11,953 400* 52.88 34 48 17 Shivnarine Chanderpaul (WIS) 1994-2015 164 280 49 11,867 203* 51.37 30 66 15 Mahela Jayawardene (SRI) 1997-2014 149 252 15 11,814 374 49.84 34 50 15 Allan Border (AUS) 1978-1994 156 265 44 11,174 205 50.56 27 63 11 Steve Waugh (AUS) 1985-2004 168 260 46 10,927 200 51.06 32 50 22 Sunil Gavaskar (IND) 1971-1987 125 214 16 10,122 236* 51.12 34 45 12 Younis Khan (PAK) 2000-2017 118 213 19 10,099 313 52.05 34 33 19 Joe Root (ENG) 2012- 118 218 16 10,015 254 49.57 26 53 11 Note: * = not out