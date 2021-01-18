UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Most Tunisian Assets In Swiss Banks To Stay Blocked: Govt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 01:30 AM

Most Tunisian assets in Swiss banks to stay blocked: govt

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :The bulk of the assets of Tunisia's former president and his family held in Swiss accounts will stay blocked even after a 10-year freeze ends next week, the government said Sunday.

Swiss officials froze the accounts of Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and his entourage on January 19, 2011, five days after he fled the country following a popular uprising.

Most of those assets were frozen both by a Swiss government order, which can last up to 10 years, and in response to a request from Tunisia for under a system known as mutual legal assistance.

"That means that, on January 19, 2021, the blocking based on the first (Swiss) level will no longer exist," the foreign ministry told AFP.

"But the great majority of the assets will still be blocked as part of the process of mutual assistance" orders, the ministry added.

Ben Ali fled Tunisia to Saudi Araba, where he later died in 2019, aged 83, having been convicted in Tunisia in his absence of homicide, torture and corruption.

The Swiss campaign group Public Eye estimates that he and his family transferred $320 million (265 million Euros) to Swiss banks during the 2000s.

The ministry's statement comes a day after a Tunisian official told AFP the country could lose millions in the Swiss accounts belonging to the former president and his family.

The Swiss have reportedly demanded documents to prove the funds are indeed illegal, before they could return it to Tunisia's government.

Swiss authorities also want to know the legal status of members of the Ben Ali clan, many of whom faced warrants and trials in Tunisia for corruption, the source said.

The authorities have failed to compile the information due to political instability in Tunisia, which has seen nine government since 2011, the source added.

The list of people whose assets have been frozen has fallen from around 40 initially to nine, the Swiss foreign ministry told AFP, without saying how much money was still being blocked.

Among those still on the list include Ben Ali, his second wife Leila Trabelsi; her brother Belhassen Trabelsi, and Cyrine Ben Ali, the former president's daughter by his first marriage.

Related Topics

Corruption Marriage Died Saudi Wife Tunisia Money January Sunday 2019 Family From Government Million

Recent Stories

Oman imposes weeklong border lockdown

51 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends Haqaqa camel race at A ..

1 hour ago

Mandatory PCR test for workers in private educatio ..

2 hours ago

Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre anno ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi approves screening protocols for vaccina ..

4 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Finance launches AED6 bill ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.