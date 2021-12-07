Mother, baby rescued after building collapses in France

SanarysurMer, France, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :French rescue workers Tuesday extracted a mother and baby from the rubble of a residential building destroyed overnight in a suspected gas explosion and were scrambling to rescue an unconscious man as well as two more missing.

The woman and a baby were found alive and removed by fire brigades after the blast in the Mediterranean coastal city of Sanary-sur-Mer, which was heard from as far as eight kilometres (five miles) away.

"Among the five people sought in the debris, three have been located, a woman and a baby were brought out conscious, and an unconscious man is currently being removed," fire officials said.