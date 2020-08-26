UrduPoint.com
Mother Calls For Calm Over Black Son Paralyzed In US Police Shooting

Wed 26th August 2020 | 09:40 AM

Kenosha, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :The mother of a black man shot repeatedly in the back by Wisconsin police called Tuesday for calm after two nights of violent protests, as her lawyer said it would take a "miracle" for her son to walk again.

"We really just need prayers," Julia Jackson said of her son Jacob Blake, seen in video being shot up to seven times at point-blank range by a white Kenosha, Wisconsin police officer as he tried to get into his car with his three children inside on Sunday.

With hundreds of protesters marching for a third night Tuesday -- and at least one small group of mainly white, heavily armed men vowing to protect property -- her call for healing took on greater urgency.

Clashes between a smaller group of demonstrators and police broke out later Tuesday, with protesters shooting fireworks at law enforcement who responded with rubber bullets, one of which hit AFP's reporter.

The most recent police shooting of an African American has sparked outrage and protests in US cities, including New York and Minneapolis.

The majority have demonstrated peacefully, though some protesters also burned cars and buildings on Sunday and Monday nights in Kenosha.

Jackson was visibly emotional as she urged peace ahead of a national protest planned for Washington this weekend, where Blake's shooting, the killing of George Floyd three months ago and other deaths have mobilized the powerful Black Lives Matter movement.

The damage caused on previous nights "doesn't reflect my son or my family," she said.

Then she issued a powerful call for unity and denunciation of racism in America.

"Clearly you can see by now that I have beautiful brown skin. But take a look at your hand. And whatever shade it is, it is beautiful as well," she said.

"God did not make one type of tree, or flower, or fish, or horse or grass or rock. How dare you ask Him to make one type of human that looks just like you?" Lawyers for the family said one of the policeman's bullets shattered Blake's spine, and others damaged his stomach, colon, liver and arm.

Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump said Blake was paralyzed.

"It is going to take a miracle for Jacob Blake Jr to ever walk again, he said."

