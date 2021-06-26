UrduPoint.com
Mother Of George Floyd's Killer Says Son A 'good Man'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 01:00 AM

Mother of George Floyd's killer says son a 'good man'

Minneapolis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :The mother of ex-police officer Derek Chauvin, who murdered African American George Floyd during an arrest last year, told his sentencing hearing Friday that her son was a "good man.""I have always believed in your innocence and I will never waver from that," said Carolyn Pawlenty, addressing Chauvin in a Minneapolis court as he awaited his fate.

"No matter where you go, where you are. I will always be there to visit you," she added, urging the judge to show the killer leniency.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

