Minneapolis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :The mother of ex-police officer Derek Chauvin, who murdered African American George Floyd during an arrest last year, told his sentencing hearing Friday that her son was a "good man.""I have always believed in your innocence and I will never waver from that," said Carolyn Pawlenty, addressing Chauvin in a Minneapolis court as he awaited his fate.

"No matter where you go, where you are. I will always be there to visit you," she added, urging the judge to show the killer leniency.