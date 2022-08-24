UrduPoint.com

Mother Of Injured Palestinian Siblings Grateful To Türkiye For Treatment

Published August 24, 2022

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :The mother of two Palestinian siblings, who received treatment in Türkiye following an Israeli attack, said she is grateful to the Turkish state and its people.

"The treatment of my children is going on. God bless the Turkish government and the doctors," Manal Salman told Anadolu Agency.

Rahaf Salman Mohammed, 11, and her brother Mohammed, 13, were both injured in an Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip earlier this month.

The two siblings were brought to Türkiye last Wednesday for treatment upon the instructions of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The mother said her daughter was critically injured when she went outside to call her brother for dinner.

"My daughter's legs were amputated below the knee, and her right arm was also amputated. Shrapnel fragments also hit her eyes. That's why she had surgery on one eye. My son Mohammed was also injured," Manal Salman said.

Rahaf Salman appealed for help and "the Turkish government accepted my daughter's request.""Later, we passed through the Rafah border crossing in Gaza to the Cairo International Airport. Our Turkish brothers met us at the airport," she said.

