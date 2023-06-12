UrduPoint.com

Mother Of Rescued Colombia Children Survived Four Days After Jungle Crash

Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Mother of rescued Colombia children survived four days after jungle crash

Bogotá, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :The mother of the four Indigenous children rescued after 40 days lost in the Colombian jungle remained alive for four days before succumbing to her injuries suffered in the May 1 plane crash, her widower said Sunday.

The Uitoto Indigenous children -- ages 13, nine, five and one -- were found alive Friday by rescuers, having wandered alone in the Amazon rainforest since the crash of a small Cessna 206 plane on which they were traveling with their mother, the pilot and another adult.

All three adults died in the accident, but Manuel Miller Ranoque said his injured wife survived briefly -- with their children beside her.

"The one thing that (13-year-old Lesly) has cleared up for me is that, in fact, her mother was alive for four days," Ranoque told reporters next to the military hospital in Bogota where the children are being cared for.

"Before she died, their mom told them something like, 'You guys get out of here. You guys are going to see the kind of man your dad is, and he's going to show you the same kind of great love that I have shown you.'"Magdalena Mucutuy, the children's mother, was an Indigenous leader herself.

