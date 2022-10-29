UrduPoint.com

Mother, Two Kids Killed As Heavy Rains Pound Northern Venezuela

Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Mother, two kids killed as heavy rains pound northern Venezuela

CARACAS, Oct. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :A mother and two of her children were killed Wednesday as heavy rains destroyed some 44 houses in the northern Venezuelan state of La Guaira, state governor Jose Teran said Thursday.

In a telephone interview with state-run Venezolana de Television, Teran said the rains also led to power outages and traffic interruptions as a result of flooded roads.

While no rivers or streams overflowed, continuous rains have saturated the soil, said Teran, urging residents in areas at risk of flooding or mudslides to evacuate to shelters.

According to Venezuelan Minister for Internal Relations, Justice and Peace, Remigio Ceballos, the Risk Management System was carrying out "mitigation efforts and attending to the affected areas."Ceballos told Venezolana de Television the heavy rains are due to the passage of tropical wave number 47 through Venezuelan territory.

Related Topics

Governor Traffic Guaira TV Rains

Recent Stories

Protesters Interrupt Blinken Event in Canada With ..

Protesters Interrupt Blinken Event in Canada With Anti-War Slogans on Ukraine

9 hours ago
 What will Elon Musk's Twitter look like?

What will Elon Musk's Twitter look like?

9 hours ago
 Russian Embassy Sends Note to Swiss Ministry Over ..

Russian Embassy Sends Note to Swiss Ministry Over Orthodox Church Incident

9 hours ago
 Qatar summons German ambassador over minister's Wo ..

Qatar summons German ambassador over minister's World Cup comments

9 hours ago
 Efforts afoot to approve national sports' policy: ..

Efforts afoot to approve national sports' policy: Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari

9 hours ago
 Intruder attacks husband of top US Democrat with h ..

Intruder attacks husband of top US Democrat with hammer

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.