UrduPoint.com

Mother Who Fought For Srebrenica Massacre Victims Dies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 09:40 AM

Mother who fought for Srebrenica massacre victims dies

Sarajevo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Hajra Catic, a leading figure in the drive to find the remains of over 8,000 Bosnian Muslims killed in the 1995 Srebrenica massacre and bring their attackers to justice, died on Tuesday.

Catic, 78, failed to find the remains of her son, who perished in Europe's worst atrocity since World War II that was deemed a genocide by two international courts.

She lost 20 male relatives including her husband and son Nino Catic, the Srebrenica correspondent for several Bosnian newspapers and other media during the 1992-1995 war, who was 26 years old when he died.

"Hajra Catic died today without being able to attend the funeral of her son Nihad Nino Catic," the Srebrenica memorial centre said in a statement.

For 26 years "she kept the memory of the courage of this war reporter from Srebrenica, encouraging others that the fight for the truth and justice cannot and should not cease," it said.

Nino Catic's last despatch was sent a day before the town was captured by Bosnian Serb forces on July 11, 1995.

The Serbs killed more than 8,000 men and boys in the following days and buried them in mass graves in the region.

"If only I could find a finger of my son I would have something to bury," she told AFP in 2010.

Catic headed the Women of Srebrenica association in the northeastern town of Tuzla, where she fled after the massacre.

She organised a protest on the 11th day of every month to seek the arrest of those responsible.

Bosnian Serb wartime leader Radovan Karadzic and his army chief Ratko Mladic were later sentenced to life by a UN war crimes court, notably for the genocide in Srebrenica.

But Serb leaders in both Bosnia and Serbia as well as many ordinary Serbs usually fall short of labelling it genocide and opt for the term "great crime".

Local media reported that Catic died after a long illness in Sarajevo.

Related Topics

Protest Army United Nations Europe Died Tuzla Sarajevo Male Serbia July Women World War Muslim Media From Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2021

20 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th November 2021

1 hour ago
 Uptown Tower proceeding at pace: DMCC

Uptown Tower proceeding at pace: DMCC

8 hours ago
 EDGE Group to showcase latest advanced solutions a ..

EDGE Group to showcase latest advanced solutions at Dubai Airshow

9 hours ago
 Rashid bin Humaid receives President of Oman Footb ..

Rashid bin Humaid receives President of Oman Football Association

9 hours ago
 US Wants to See More Countries Donate COVID-19 Vac ..

US Wants to See More Countries Donate COVID-19 Vaccines 'On Faster Basis' - Stat ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.