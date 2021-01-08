UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motherwell Appoint Alexander As New Manager

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 08:30 AM

Motherwell appoint Alexander as new manager

Glasgow, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Graham Alexander has been appointed as the new manager of Motherwell, the Scottish Premiership strugglers announced late Thursday.

The former Scotland international succeeds Stephen Robinson and will be in charge for Saturday's league clash with St Mirren.

Alexander was sacked by Salford after just five games of this season despite being unbeaten in England's fourth-tier League Two.

The 49-year-old was previously manager of Fleetwood, achieving promotion to League One, and Scunthorpe, whom he guided to the League One play-offs.

Motherwell are currently 11th in the 12-team Premiership, having not won since October, and are only above basement club Ross County on goal difference.

Related Topics

October

Recent Stories

Liverpool legend Ian Rush visits Dubai Sports Coun ..

8 hours ago

Trump Campaign Lawyer Quits, Says His Services Use ..

8 hours ago

Schumer Urges Pence to Take Over as Acting US Pres ..

8 hours ago

US House Panel Launches Review of Security Failing ..

8 hours ago

Bitcoin Price Passes New Psychological Watershed o ..

8 hours ago

Attacks on Media Covering Protest in Washington 'U ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.