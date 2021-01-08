Motherwell appoint Alexander as new manager

Glasgow, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Graham Alexander has been appointed as the new manager of Motherwell, the Scottish Premiership strugglers announced late Thursday.

The former Scotland international succeeds Stephen Robinson and will be in charge for Saturday's league clash with St Mirren.

Alexander was sacked by Salford after just five games of this season despite being unbeaten in England's fourth-tier League Two.

The 49-year-old was previously manager of Fleetwood, achieving promotion to League One, and Scunthorpe, whom he guided to the League One play-offs.

Motherwell are currently 11th in the 12-team Premiership, having not won since October, and are only above basement club Ross County on goal difference.