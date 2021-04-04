UrduPoint.com
Moto3 Rookie Acosta, 16, Wins From Pit Lane In Stunning Comeback

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 09:10 PM

Moto3 rookie Acosta, 16, wins from pit lane in stunning comeback

Doha, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Spanish teenager Pedro Acosta defied the odds to win the Moto3 race at the Doha Grand Prix on Sunday after starting in the pit lane following a penalty.

It was the 16-year-old KTM rider's first world championship victory, having finished second in the season-opening Qatar Grand Prix last week.

He beat Darryn Binder into second place and leads the South African by nine points in the early riders' standings.

