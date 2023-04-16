UrduPoint.com

MotoGP: Grand Prix Of The Americas Sprint Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2023 | 10:20 AM

MotoGP: Grand Prix of the Americas sprint results

Austin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Grand Prix of the Americas MotoGP sprint results at Austin on Saturday: 1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 20min 35.2700sec, 2. Alex Rins (ESP/Honda-LCR) at 2.545sec, 3.

Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 4.706, 4. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 5.052, 5. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 8.175, 6. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 8.877, 7. Luca Marini (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 9.453, 8.

Miguel Oliveira (POR/Aprilia-RNF), 10.

768, 9. Jack Miller (AUS/KTM) 12.448, 10. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 12.739 World championship standings1. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 54 pts, 2. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 53, 3.

Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) 35, 4. Alex Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 33, 5. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 32, 6. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 29, 7. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 27, 8. Jack Miller (AUS/KTM) 26, 9. Alex Rins (ESP/Honda-LCR) 22, 10. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Yamaha) 21

Related Topics

World Austin

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th April 2023

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, FMs of Saudi Arabia, US review ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, FMs of Saudi Arabia, US review situation in Sudan

8 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Borrell discuss developments i ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Borrell discuss developments in Sudan

8 hours ago
 Brazil is UAE&#039;s leading trading partner in La ..

Brazil is UAE&#039;s leading trading partner in Latin America: UAE Minister of S ..

10 hours ago
 Presidents of UAE, Brazil discuss bilateral relati ..

Presidents of UAE, Brazil discuss bilateral relations; regional &amp; internatio ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.