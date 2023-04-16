MotoGP: Grand Prix of the Americas sprint results

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Austin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Grand Prix of the Americas MotoGP sprint results at Austin on Saturday: 1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 20min 35.2700sec, 2. Alex Rins (ESP/Honda-LCR) at 2.545sec, 3.

Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 4.706, 4. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 5.052, 5. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 8.175, 6. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 8.877, 7. Luca Marini (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 9.453, 8.

Miguel Oliveira (POR/Aprilia-RNF), 10.

768, 9. Jack Miller (AUS/KTM) 12.448, 10. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 12.739 World championship standings1. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 54 pts, 2. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 53, 3.

Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) 35, 4. Alex Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 33, 5. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 32, 6. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 29, 7. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 27, 8. Jack Miller (AUS/KTM) 26, 9. Alex Rins (ESP/Honda-LCR) 22, 10. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Yamaha) 21