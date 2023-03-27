MotoGP: Portuguese Grand Prix results

Portimao, Portugal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :results in the season-opening Portuguese MotoGP on Sunday: 1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) in 41min 25.401sec, 2. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) at 0.687, 3.

Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 2.726, 4. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) 8.060, 5. Alex Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 8.125, 6. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 8.247, 7. Jack Miller (AUS/KTM) 8.381, 8.

Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 8.543, 9.

Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 9.294, 10. Alex Rins (ESP/Honda) 11.591 World championship standings:1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 37 points, 2. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 25, 3.

Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 16, 4. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) 15, 5. Jack Miller (AUS/KTM) 15, 6. Alex Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 12, 7. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 11, 8. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 10, 9. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 9, 10. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 8, 11. Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda) 7