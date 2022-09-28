MotoGP: World Championship Standings
Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2022 | 11:20 AM
Bangkok, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :MotoGP world championship standings ahead of the Thailand Grand Prix, the 17th round of the 2022 season:World championship standings1.
Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 219 points, 2. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 201, 3.
Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 194, 4. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati-Gresini) 170, 5. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati) 159, 6. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 148, 7. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) 138, 8. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 120, 9. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 113, 10. Alex Rins (ESP/Suzuki) 108.