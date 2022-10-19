MotoGP: World Championship Standings
Sepang, Malaysia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :MotoGP world championship standings ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang, the 19th round of the 2022 season: World championship standings1.
Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 233 points, 2.
Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 219 , 3. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 206, 4. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati-Gresini) 191, 5. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati) 179, 6. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 160, 7. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) 159, 8. Alex Rins (ESP/Suzuki) 137, 9. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 136, 10. Miguel Oliveira (POR/KTM) 135