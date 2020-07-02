UrduPoint.com
Motor Homes Remain Popular In Germany Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

BERLIN, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Germany registered a 29 percent increase of motor homes in May, compared with the same period last year despite travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said on Thursday.

"Camping holidays are particularly popular with German holidaymakers this year" due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, said Destatis, adding that a total of 10,460 new motor homes were registered in Germany in May.

"Motor homes are the only passenger car segment which recorded an increase in registrations," Destatis noted.

According to the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA), new registrations of passenger cars declined by nearly 50 percent in May year-on-year.

"Motor homes have become trendy not only recently," Destatis added.

KBA figures showed that the number of motor homes in Germany increased by around 50 percent to almost 590,000 between 2015 and 2020. The growth rate has been rising "continuously" over the years.

Furthermore, motor homes from Germany were "popular abroad," but the COVID-19 crisis has recently "weakened demand," Destatis noted.

Between January and April, Germany exported around 8,900 units to other countries, a decline of 19 percent year-on-year.

