Motorcycling: Aragon MotoGP results

Alcañiz, Spain, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :results of the Aragon MotoGP, the 15th round of the world championship, at the Motorland circuit on Sunday: 1. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati-Gresini) 41mins 35.462sec, 2.

Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) at 0.042, 3. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 6.139, 4. Brad Binder (AFS/KTM) 6.379, 5. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati) 6.964, 6. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 12.030, 7.

Luca Marini (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 12.474, 8. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) 12.

655, 9. Alex Rins (ESP/Suzuki) 12.702, 10. Marco Bezzechi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 16.150 World championships standings1. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 211 points, 2.

Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 201, 3. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 194, 4. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati-Gresini) 163, 5. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati) 134, 6. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) 133, 7. Brad Binder (AFS/KTM) 128, 8. Alex Rins (ESP/Suzuki) 108, 9. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 104, 10. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 104