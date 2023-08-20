Open Menu

Motorcycling: Austrian MotoGP Results

Published August 20, 2023

Motorcycling: Austrian motoGP results

Spielberg bei Knittelfeld, Austria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :results of the Austrian MotoGP, the 10th round of the 20-race season, at Spielberg on Sunday: 1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 42min 23.315sec, 2.

Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) at 5.191sec, 3. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 7.708, 4. Luca Marini (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 10.343, 5. Alex Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 11.039, 6. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 11.724, 7.

Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 12.917, 8. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 19.509, 9. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 20.231, 10. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati) 20.729, 11. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Yamaha) 21.

527, 12.

Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda) 23.027, 13. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) 24.259 World championship standings 1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 251 pts, 2. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 189, 3. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 183, 4.

Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 160, 5. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) 125, 6. Luca Marini (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 120, 7. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 117, 8. Jack Miller (AUS/KTM) 96, 9. Alex Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 92, 10. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 86, 11. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 73 Selected 19. Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda) 19 afp

