Motorcycling: British MotoGP results

Silverstone, United Kingdom, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :results of the British MotoGP, the 12th round of the 20-race world championship, at Silverstone on Sunday: 1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 40min 10.260sec, 2.

Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) at 0.426sec, 3. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati) 0.614, 4. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati-Gresini) 1.651, 5. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 1.750, 6. Miguel Oliveira (POR/KTM) 2.727, 7.

Alex Rins (ESP/Suzuki) 3.021, 8. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 3.819, 9. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 3.

958, 10. Marco Bezzechi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 6.646 Principal retirement: Johann Zarco (Duacti-Pramac) -- fall fifth lap World championship standings1.

Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 180 pts, 2. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 158, 3. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 131, 4. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati-Gresini) 118, 5. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) 114, 6. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati) 107, 7. Brad Binder (AFS/KTM) 98, 8. Alex Rins (ESP/Suzuki) 84, 9. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 82, 10. Miguel Oliveira (POR/KTM) 81