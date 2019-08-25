UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorcycling: British MotoGP Results And Standings - Collated

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 10:40 PM

Motorcycling: British MotoGP results and standings - collated

Silverstone, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :British MotoGP results and standings on Sunday: 1. Alex Rins (ESP/Suzuki) 40mins 12.799sec, 2. Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda) at 0.013, 3.

Maverick Vinales (ESP/Yamaha) 0.620, 4. Valentino Rossi (ITA/Yamaha) 11.439, 5. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Yamaha-SRT) 13.109, 6. Cal Crutchlow (GBR/Honda-LCR) 19.169, 7. Danilo Petrucci (ITA/Ducati) 19.682, 8.

Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati-Pramac) 20.318, 9. Pol Espargaro (ESP/KTM) 21.079, 10. Andrea Iannone (ITA/Aprilia) 25.144 Did not finish (selected): Andrea Dovizioso (ITA/Ducati), Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha-SRT), Johann Zarco (FRA/KTM) MotoGP riders' standings (after 12 of 19 races) 1.

Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda) 250 pts, 2. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA/Ducati) 172, 3. Alex Rins (ESP/Suzuki) 149, 4. Danilo Petrucci (ITA/Ducati) 145, 5. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Yamaha) 118 Constructors' standings 1.

Honda 256 pts, 2. Ducati 211, 3.

Yamaha 195, 4. Suzuki 166, 5. KTM 76, 6. Aprilia 53 Moto3 results 1. Marcos Ramirez (ESP/Honda) 37min 50.443sec, 2. Tony Arbolino (ITA/Honda) at 0.240sec, 3. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (ITA/Honda) 0.374, 4.

Niccolo Antonelli (ITA/Honda) 0.425, 5. Tatsuki Suzuki (JPN/Honda) 0.495 Moto3 standings (after 12 of 19 rounds) 1. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (ITA/Honda) 171 points, 2. Aron Canet (ESP/KTM) 157, 3. Tony Arbolino (ITA/Honda) 133, 4.

Niccolo Antonelli (ITA/Honda) 118, 5. Marcos Ramirez (ESP/Honda) 114 Moto2 results 1. Augusto Fernandez (ESP/Kalex) 37min 41.833sec, 2. Jorge Navarro (ESP/SpeedUp) at 0.489sec, 3. Brad Binder (AFS/KTM) 0.571, 4.

Remy Garner (AUS/Kalex) 0.738, 5. Tetsuta Nagashima (JPN/Kalex) 3.276 Moto2 standings (after 12 of 19 rounds)1. Alex Marquez (ESP/Kalex) 181 points, 2. Augusto Fernandez (ESP/Kalex) 146, 3. Thomas Lüthi (Sui/Kalex) 146, 4. Jorge Navaroo (ESP/SpeedUp) 146, 5. Brad Binder (AFS/KTM) 125

Related Topics

Honda Sunday Suzuki

Recent Stories

FAB rejects Qatar&#039;s financial regulatory auth ..

3 hours ago

UAE Embassy in Mexico hosts annual investment even ..

3 hours ago

UAE-Saudi Capacity Building Programme begins in Ri ..

3 hours ago

ADGM admits 4th RegLab cohort

3 hours ago

60 international diplomats receive training at Emi ..

3 hours ago

Sheikh Khalifa extends invitation to Kazakh Presid ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.