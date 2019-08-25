Motorcycling: British MotoGP results and standings - collated

(@imziishan)

Silverstone, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :British MotoGP results and standings on Sunday: 1. Alex Rins (ESP/Suzuki) 40mins 12.799sec, 2. Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda) at 0.013, 3.

Maverick Vinales (ESP/Yamaha) 0.620, 4. Valentino Rossi (ITA/Yamaha) 11.439, 5. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Yamaha-SRT) 13.109, 6. Cal Crutchlow (GBR/Honda-LCR) 19.169, 7. Danilo Petrucci (ITA/Ducati) 19.682, 8.

Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati-Pramac) 20.318, 9. Pol Espargaro (ESP/KTM) 21.079, 10. Andrea Iannone (ITA/Aprilia) 25.144 Did not finish (selected): Andrea Dovizioso (ITA/Ducati), Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha-SRT), Johann Zarco (FRA/KTM) MotoGP riders' standings (after 12 of 19 races) 1.

Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda) 250 pts, 2. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA/Ducati) 172, 3. Alex Rins (ESP/Suzuki) 149, 4. Danilo Petrucci (ITA/Ducati) 145, 5. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Yamaha) 118 Constructors' standings 1.

Honda 256 pts, 2. Ducati 211, 3.

Yamaha 195, 4. Suzuki 166, 5. KTM 76, 6. Aprilia 53 Moto3 results 1. Marcos Ramirez (ESP/Honda) 37min 50.443sec, 2. Tony Arbolino (ITA/Honda) at 0.240sec, 3. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (ITA/Honda) 0.374, 4.

Niccolo Antonelli (ITA/Honda) 0.425, 5. Tatsuki Suzuki (JPN/Honda) 0.495 Moto3 standings (after 12 of 19 rounds) 1. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (ITA/Honda) 171 points, 2. Aron Canet (ESP/KTM) 157, 3. Tony Arbolino (ITA/Honda) 133, 4.

Niccolo Antonelli (ITA/Honda) 118, 5. Marcos Ramirez (ESP/Honda) 114 Moto2 results 1. Augusto Fernandez (ESP/Kalex) 37min 41.833sec, 2. Jorge Navarro (ESP/SpeedUp) at 0.489sec, 3. Brad Binder (AFS/KTM) 0.571, 4.

Remy Garner (AUS/Kalex) 0.738, 5. Tetsuta Nagashima (JPN/Kalex) 3.276 Moto2 standings (after 12 of 19 rounds)1. Alex Marquez (ESP/Kalex) 181 points, 2. Augusto Fernandez (ESP/Kalex) 146, 3. Thomas Lüthi (Sui/Kalex) 146, 4. Jorge Navaroo (ESP/SpeedUp) 146, 5. Brad Binder (AFS/KTM) 125