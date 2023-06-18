Motorcycling: German MotoGP results

Sachsenring, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :results of the German MotoGP at the Sachsenring circuit on Sunday, the seventh round of the 20-race world championship: 1. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 40min 52.449sec, 2.

Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) at 0.064sec, 3. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) 7.013, 4. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 8.430, 5. Luca Marini (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 11.679, 6. Jack Miller (AUS/KTM) 11.904, 7.

Alex Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 14.040, 8. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati-Lenovo) 14.

859, 9. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA/Ducati-Gresini) 17.061, 10. Miguel Oliveira (POR/Aprilia-RNF) 19.648 World championship standings1.

Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 160 pts, 2. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 144, 3. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 126, 4. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) 109, 5. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 96, 6. Luca Marini (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 89, 7. Jack Miller (AUS/KTM) 79, 8. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 57, 9. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 55, 10. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 53