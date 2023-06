Motorcycling: Italian MotoGP grid

Mugello, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Revised grid for the Italian MotoGP sprint and race after Luca Marini had a penalty lifted promoting him from 11th to 4th after qualifying at Mugello on Saturday.

(Note: Alex Marquez starts in 3rd for the sprint but 6th for Sunday's race after a penalty incurred last time out in France): 1st row 1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati), 2. Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda), 3.

Alex Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 2nd row 4. Luca Marini (ITA/Ducati-VR46), 5. Jack Miller (AUS/KTM), 6. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 3rd row 7. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46), 8. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia), 9. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) 4th row 10. Alex Rins (ESP/LCR Honda), 11. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM), 12. Enea Bastinini (ITA/Ducati) 5th row13. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia), 14. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Yamaha), 15. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha)