Motorcycling: Italian MotoGP results

Mugello, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :results of the Italian MotoGP, the sixth round of the world championship, at Mugello on Sunday: 1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 41min 16.863 sec, 2.

Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) at 1.067, 3. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) 1.977, 4. Luca Marini (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 4.625, 5. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 8.925, 6. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 10.908, 7.

Jack Miller (AUS/KTM) 10.999, 8. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 12.654, 9. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati) 17.

102, 10. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Yamaha) 17.610, 11. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 17.861 World championship standings1.

Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 131 pts, 2. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 110, 3. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 107, 4. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 92, 5. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) 88, 6. Luca Marini (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 72, 7. Jack Miller (AUS/KTM) 62, 8. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 54, 9. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 54, 10. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 53