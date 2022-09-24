Motorcycling: Japanese MotoGP Grid
Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2022 | 05:20 PM
Motegi, Japan, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Starting grid for the Japanese MotoGP at Motegi on Sunday: Front row 1. Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda), 2. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac), 3.
Brad Binder (AFS/KTM) Second row 4. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia), 5. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac), 6.
Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) Third row 7. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati), 8. Miguel Oliveira (POR/KTM), 9.
Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) Fourth row 10. Luca Marini (ITA/Ducati-VR46), 11. Pol Espargaro (ESP/Honda), 12. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) Fifth row13. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46), 14. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Yamaha), 15. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati-Gresini)