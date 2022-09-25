Motorcycling: Japanese MotoGP results

Motegi, Japan, Sept 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :results of the Japanese MotoGP, the 16th round of the world championship, at Motegi on Sunday: 1. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati) 42mins 29.174sec, 2.

Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) at 3.409sec, 3. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 4.136, 4. Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda) 7.784, 5. Miguel Oliveira (POR/KTM) 8.185, 6. Luca Marini (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 8.348, 7. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 9.879, 8.

Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 10.193, 9. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati-Gresini) 10.

318, 10. Marco Bezzechi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 16.419 World championships standings1. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 219 points, 2.

Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 201, 3. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 194, 4. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati-Gresini) 170, 5. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati) 159, 6. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 148, 7. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) 138, 8. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 120, 9. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 113, 10. Alex Rins (ESP/Suzuki) 108