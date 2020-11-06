Motorcycling: MotoGP world championship standings

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Valencia, Spain, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :World MotoGP standings ahead of Sunday's European Grand Prix at the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Valencia, the 12th round of 14 races: 1.

Joan Mir (ESP) 137 pts, 2. Fabio Quartararo (FRA) 123, 3.

Maverick Vinales (ESP) 118, 4. Franco Morbidelli (ITA) 112, 5. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA) 109, 6. Alex Rins (ESP) 105, 7. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN) 92, 8. Pol Espargaro (ESP) 90, 9. Jack Miller (AUS) 82, 10. Miguel Oliveira (POR) 79.