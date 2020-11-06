UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorcycling: MotoGP World Championship Standings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 01:50 AM

Motorcycling: MotoGP world championship standings

Valencia, Spain, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :World MotoGP standings ahead of Sunday's European Grand Prix at the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Valencia, the 12th round of 14 races: 1.

Joan Mir (ESP) 137 pts, 2. Fabio Quartararo (FRA) 123, 3.

Maverick Vinales (ESP) 118, 4. Franco Morbidelli (ITA) 112, 5. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA) 109, 6. Alex Rins (ESP) 105, 7. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN) 92, 8. Pol Espargaro (ESP) 90, 9. Jack Miller (AUS) 82, 10. Miguel Oliveira (POR) 79.

Related Topics

World Ita Valencia Sunday

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Ahmad Al Sabah co-chair UAE-Ku ..

1 hour ago

Johnson appeals for unity as England enters new lo ..

1 hour ago

Hamad Al Sharqi directs relevant authorities to ac ..

2 hours ago

In Biden's hometown, supporters, journalists play ..

1 hour ago

Breastfeeding Friends Association marks its 20th a ..

3 hours ago

SBA Chairman, Italian Ambassador strengthen cultur ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.