Motorcycling: Styrian Grand Prix Results

Sun 23rd August 2020

Motorcycling: Styrian Grand Prix results

Spielberg, Austria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Collated leading results from the Styrian motorcycling Grand Prix in Spielberg on Sunday: MotoGP Results 1. Miguel Oliveira (POR/KTM-Tech3) 16min 56.025sec, 2.

Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati-Pramac) at 0.316, 3. Pol Espargaro (ESP/KTM) 0.540, 4. Joan Mir (ESP/Suzuki) 0.641, 5. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA/Ducati) 1.414, 6. Alex Rins (ESP/Suzuki) 1.450, 7. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR) 1.864, 8.

Brad Binder (RSA/Suzuki) 4.150, 9. Valentino Rossi (ITA/Yamaha) 4.517, 10. Iker Lecuona (ESP/KTM/Tech-3) 5.068 World championship standings 1. Fabio Quartararo (FRA) 70 points, 2. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA) 67, 3.

Jack Miller (AUS) 56, 4. Brad Binder (RSA) 49, 5. Maverick Vinales (ESP) 48 Moto2 Results 1. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Kalex 37 minutes 12.

461 seconds, Jorge Martin (ESP/Kalex) same time, 3. Remy Gardner (USA/Kalex) at 1.027sec, 4.

Tetsuta Nagashima (JPN/Kalex) 1.974, 5. Thomas Lüthi (SUI/Kalex) à 3.230 World championship standings 1. Luca Marini (ITA) 87 points, 2. Enea Bastianini (ITA) 79, 3. Jorge Martin (ESP) 79, 4. Tetsuta Nagashima (JPN) 68, 5.

Marco Bezzecchi (ITA) 65 Moto3 Results 1. Celestino Vietti (ITA/KTM) 37 minutes 10.319 seconds, 2. Tony Arbolino (ITA/Honda) at 0.410sec, 3. Ai Ogura (JPN/Honda) 0.938, 4. Gabriel Rodrigo (ESP/Honda) 1.182, 5.

Albert Arenas (ESP/KTM) 1.380 World championship standings1. Albert Arenas (ESP) 106 points, 2. Ai Ogura (JPN) 81, 3. John McPhee (GBR) 67, 4. Celestino Vietti (ITA) 66, 5. Tony Arbolino (ITA) 60

