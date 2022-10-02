Motorcycling: Thailand MotoGP results

Buriram, Thailand, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :results of the Thailand MotoGP, the 17th round of the world championship, at Buriram on Sunday: 1. Miguel Oliveira (POR/KTM) 41 mins 44.503sec, 2. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati) at 0.730sec, 3. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 1.968, 4. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) 2.490, 5. Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda) 2.958, 6. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati-Gresini) 13.257, 7. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 14.566, 8. Alex Marquez (ESP/LCR-Honda) 14.861, 9.

Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 15.365, 10. Brad Binder (AFS/KTM) 18.097.

World championships standings:1. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 219 points, 2. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 217, 3. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 199, 4. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati-Gresini) 180, 5. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati) 179, 6. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 154, 7. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) 151, 8. Miguel Oliveira (POR/KTM) 131, 9. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 127, 10. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 122