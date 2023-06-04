UrduPoint.com

Motorcyclist Dies In Collision At German Ironman Race

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2023 | 07:21 PM

Motorcyclist dies in collision at German Ironman race

Berlin, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :The driver of a motorcycle carrying a cameraman covering an Ironman triathlon in the northern German city of Hamburg died Sunday after colliding with a cyclist participating in the race.

"According to initial indications, there was a head-on collision between the escort motorcycle and an oncoming race cyclist," Hamburg police said in a statement.

The 70-year-old driver of the motorcycle died "at the scene of the accident", police said. The cause of the collision was not immediately clear.

The triathlete, 26, on the road bike was "seriously injured" and taken to hospital.

The cameraman riding on the back of the motorcycle "suffered a shock" and similarly received medical attention, police said.

Public broadcaster ARD cut off its coverage of the event following the incident, though the race continued.

Police blocked off the road, forcing competitors in the European championship event to dismount from their bikes to pass around the scene.

Participants in the Hamburg Ironman triathlon -- a 3.8-kilometre (2.4-mile) swim, a 180-kilometre cycling course and a marathon-length footrace -- are competing for the European title, as well as qualification for the world championships later this year in Nice, France.

Related Topics

Accident Injured World Police Cycling France German Driver Road Died Nice Hamburg Sunday Event From Race

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance participates in 10th Global Fo ..

Ministry of Finance participates in 10th Global Forum Competent Authorities Conf ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Islamic Bank launches DIB ‘alt’, ultimat ..

Dubai Islamic Bank launches DIB ‘alt’, ultimate digital banking experience f ..

2 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi appoints Mariam Al-Obaidli as Man ..

Bodour Al Qasimi appoints Mariam Al-Obaidli as Managing Director of Kalimat Grou ..

2 hours ago
 Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Eastern Indonesia

Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Eastern Indonesia

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independ ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy raises awareness on importance ..

Ministry of Economy raises awareness on importance of reporting suspicious trans ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.