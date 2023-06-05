Motorcyclist dies in collision at German Ironman race

Berlin, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :The driver of a motorcycle carrying a cameraman covering an Ironman triathlon in the northern German city of Hamburg died Sunday after colliding with a cyclist participating in the race.

"According to initial indications, there was a head-on collision between the escort motorcycle and an oncoming race cyclist," Hamburg police said in a statement.

The driver of the motorcycle, 70, died "at the scene of the accident", police said. The cause of the collision with the road bike during the European championship race was not immediately clear.

The 26-year-old amateur triathlete involved in the crash was "seriously injured" and taken to hospital.

The cameraman riding pillion on the back of the motorcycle "suffered a shock" and similarly received medical attention, police said.

German public broadcaster ARD cut off its coverage of the event following the incident, though the race continued.

The stretch of road where the accident happened was "incredibly tight", German triathlete Jan Frodeno said after crossing the finish line.

"I was right next to it and saw the bike explode into what felt like a thousand pieces," the former Olympic champion said.

Police blocked off the road, forcing competitors in the event to dismount from their bikes to pass around the scene.

Participants in the Hamburg Ironman triathlon -- a 3.8-kilometre (2.4-mile) swim, a 180-kilometre cycling course and a marathon-length footrace -- are competing for the European title, as well as qualification for the world championships later this year in Nice, France.