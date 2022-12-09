UrduPoint.com

Mountain Heritage, Ecosystem Endangered In Changing Climate

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Mountain heritage, ecosystem endangered in changing climate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The mountain products, handicrafts, art exhibition and cultural performances marked the opening ceremony of the grand event of 12th Pakistan Mountain Festival. Devcom-Pakistan in partnership with Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and the Ministry of National Heritage and Culture organized the mountain cultural heritage mainstreaming event on Friday.

The guests of honour included Head of Italian Agency for Development Cooperation in Pakistan, Emanuela Benini, Kyrgyzstan embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Melis Moldaliev, Pakistan's renowned mountaineer Nazir Sabir, Gilgit-Baltistan Parliamentary Secretary Kulsoom Farman, National Heritage Division Senior Joint Secretary Abdul Sattar Khokhar, and Devcom-Pakistan Executive Director Munir Ahmed.

Speakers urged the authorities to ensure sustainable use of mountain resources. They said the increasing climate variability, coupled with a lack of investment in mountain agriculture, preservation and promotion of its heritage, culture and rural development, has often pushed men to migrate elsewhere in search of alternative livelihoods. Women have therefore taken on many tasks formerly done by men, yet mountain women are often invisible due to a lack of decision-making power and unequal access to resources.

Emanuela Benini said that Italy, through the Agency for Development Cooperation, has to contribute to relaunching the centrality of mountain territories in Pakistan on a global level regarding environmental issues, climate change and the socioeconomic development of entire regions that depend on water, and not only on the mountains. So we can remember that there is water, life and so the opposite.

Melis Moldaliev said the global environment is the core issue that should be standing in the first place when we are talking about the state agendas of each country. Moreover, every citizen all over the world should be aware of the importance of environmental protection and make changes to become environmentally friendly in all aspects of their lives.

Nazir Sabir said mountain communities need to wake up and realize the fast happening changes around them. International Mountain Day is an opportunity to raise awareness about the need to empower mountain women so they can participate more effectively in decision-making processes and have more control over productive resources. By sharing excellence, opportunities and capacity development in mountains, the Day shall promote gender equality and therefore contribute to improving social justice, livelihoods and resilience.

Abdul Sattar Khokhar said Though the Pakistan government and the respective provincial governments are playing their role in mainstreaming climate change, and conservation of mountain ecosystem, natural habitats – the cultural heritage is the one that we need to shift our focus on. Our heritage is a story of centuries that is depleting in the changing climate through its preservation and promotion can bring money to the land of peaks. Traditional craft development and heritage sustainable tourism can bring big money to the communities.

Devcom-Pakistan Executive Director Munir Ahmed said Women play a key role in environmental protection and social and economic development in mountain areas. They are often the Primary managers of mountain resources, guardians of biodiversity, keepers of traditional knowledge, custodians of local culture and experts in traditional medicine. That is why the world is celebrating 2022 International Mountain Day on the theme 'Women Move Mountains' on 11 December. This event is in connection with it.

Some senior visual artists including Ahmed Habib, Asrar Farooqi, Saima Amir, Riffat Ara Baig, Riffat Khattak, Hajra Nadeem, Beenish Azam, Nadia Raza, Nahida Raza, Shahnaz Akram, Sidra Shah, and Tayyaba Aziz put up their paintings reflecting the mountains, its womenfolk and their work.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Water Agriculture Italy Kyrgyzstan Asrar Money December Women National University Event All Government

Recent Stories

President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all i ..

President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all its forms

1 hour ago
 Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regiona ..

Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regional Consultative Committee Meeti ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

4 hours ago
 U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher ..

U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher Value Crops, Improve Irrigati ..

4 hours ago
 Get the â€˜Festive Feelsâ€™ with Emirates, all Dec ..

Get the â€˜Festive Feelsâ€™ with Emirates, all December long

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.