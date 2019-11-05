UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mounting Toll In Iraq Protests As Internet Cut Again

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 05:40 PM

Mounting toll in Iraq protests as internet cut again

Baghdad, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :A mounting death toll in Baghdad and across southern Iraq, coupled with reimposed internet restrictions, sparked concerns on Tuesday that anti-government protests would once again trigger chaos.

A first wave of protests that erupted on October 1 met with brutal violence, with at least 157 people killed over six days, most of them protesters in Baghdad, according to an official investigation.

Many were shot dead from rooftops by "unidentified snipers," the probe found.

After a two-week lull, protests resumed but appeared to be less deadly, and the government eased the internet blackout to restrictions on social media sites only.

But late Sunday and early Monday, the bloodshed resumed with four protesters killed near the Iranian consulate in the Shiite pilgrimage city of Karbala.

On Monday evening, security forces fired live ammunition at crowds in Baghdad for the first time since rallies resumed, leaving two people dead, medical sources said.

Two protesters were also shot dead in the southern city of Nasiriyah.

And on Tuesday morning, two protesters were killed when security forces attempted to break up crowds blocking the road to the southern port of Umm Qasr, the main entry point for imports of food and medicine.

The deaths brought the overall toll since October 1 to more than270 killed, according to an AFP count. Officials have stopped providingrunning casualty figures.

Related Topics

Dead Internet Social Media Iraq Road Karbala Baghdad October Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Hearts of AJK, GB people throb together: Masood Kh ..

7 seconds ago

Nawaz Sharif discharged from Services Hospital

10 seconds ago

30 Million e-Challans issued through PITB’s e-Ti ..

7 minutes ago

UNSC chief's approach on Kashmir highly disappoint ..

11 minutes ago

Ajman Free Zone sponsors fifth UAE-India Economic ..

27 minutes ago

Overloading and overcharging not allowed: Secretar ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.