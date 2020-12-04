Mourinho says Kane should be fit for Arsenal clash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Jose Mourinho is confident that Harry Kane will be fit for the north London derby against Arsenal on Sunday even though his star striker missed Tottenham's Europa League trip to Linz.

The 27-year-old England captain is undergoing treatment for an unspecified injury and failed to train on the eve of Thursday's game in Austria, which ended 3-3.

"I believe he's going to be fit," Mourinho told BT Sport. "I'm not sure, he's on treatment.

"But I could be now doing some bluff or trying to pretend that he's in big trouble. He's not in big trouble. I believe he's going to play.

" The Portuguese boss, who made eight changes from last weekend's 0-0 draw with Chelsea, questioned his players' attitude after they conceded three goals against Linz. They had let in just three in their previous nine matches.

He said he noticed a "difference in intensity, communication and enthusiasm" in the warm-up.

"Our team at home is a different team," said Mourinho.

"When we go to Antwerp (lost 1-0), to Ludogrets (won 3-1), to LASK, the stadium, the weather, the emptiness, the atmosphere.

"I have a feeling, which is not a feeling, it's experience, that some of the players, they feel that they shouldn't be here.