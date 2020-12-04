UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mourinho Says Kane Should Be Fit For Arsenal Clash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

Mourinho says Kane should be fit for Arsenal clash

London, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Jose Mourinho is confident that Harry Kane will be fit for the north London derby against Arsenal on Sunday even though his star striker missed Tottenham's Europa League trip to Linz.

The 27-year-old England captain is undergoing treatment for an unspecified injury and failed to train on the eve of Thursday's game in Austria, which ended 3-3.

"I believe he's going to be fit," Mourinho told BT Sport. "I'm not sure, he's on treatment.

"But I could be now doing some bluff or trying to pretend that he's in big trouble. He's not in big trouble. I believe he's going to play.

" The Portuguese boss, who made eight changes from last weekend's 0-0 draw with Chelsea, questioned his players' attitude after they conceded three goals against Linz. They had let in just three in their previous nine matches.

He said he noticed a "difference in intensity, communication and enthusiasm" in the warm-up.

"Our team at home is a different team," said Mourinho.

"When we go to Antwerp (lost 1-0), to Ludogrets (won 3-1), to LASK, the stadium, the weather, the emptiness, the atmosphere.

"I have a feeling, which is not a feeling, it's experience, that some of the players, they feel that they shouldn't be here.

Related Topics

Weather Derby Linz London Austria Sunday From Chelsea Arsenal Tottenham

Recent Stories

Virus to hit global GDP by $12 trillion: Mian Zahi ..

2 minutes ago

Shop & Win PKR 100,000 Every Day with Samsung Paki ..

2 minutes ago

PML-N hints at tendering resignations before PDM's ..

3 minutes ago

PARC, WFP join hands for promotion of agriculture ..

3 minutes ago

Action against violators of corona SOPs in faisala ..

4 minutes ago

One dead, 8 injured in Rawalpindi explosion

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.