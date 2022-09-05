UrduPoint.com

Mourinho Suffers Worst Defeat In Serie A As Udinese Thrash Roma

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Mourinho suffers worst defeat in Serie A as Udinese thrash Roma

ROME, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Jose Mourinho suffered his biggest defeat as a Serie A coach on Sunday, as his Roma side left the Dacia Arena with a shock 4-0 defeat to Udinese.

The Giallorossi were flying high before entering Sunday's game, having an unbeaten record with three victories and one draw.

However, Mourinho's men came back down to earth as they fell behind just four minutes into the game, when Rick Karsdorp's howler allowed Destiny Udogie to break the deadlock.

The capital team threw on Andrea Belotti and Zeki Celik, but they had little impact, while the home side doubled the lead in the 55th minute with Lazar Samardzic's missile.

Roberto Pereyra added a third in the 76th minute, before Sandi Lovric killed the game after a great team move.

Also on Sunday, Marko Arnautovic's brace helped Bologna snatch a 2-2 draw with Spezia, Hellas Verona came from behind to beat Sampdoria 2-1, and Cremonese shared the spoils with Sassuolo in a 0-0 stalemate.

Related Topics

Roma Bologna Verona Lead Sunday From Coach

Recent Stories

PM, Zardari reacts to Imran's speech about appoint ..

PM, Zardari reacts to Imran's speech about appointment of new army Chief

31 minutes ago
 PM announces to increase BISP flood relief aid to ..

PM announces to increase BISP flood relief aid to Rs70b

52 minutes ago
 Pakistan outplay, outthink, outsmart India in Asia ..

Pakistan outplay, outthink, outsmart India in Asia Cup

3 hours ago
 Canada stabbing spree: Police hunt for two suspect ..

Canada stabbing spree: Police hunt for two suspects

3 hours ago
 BISP distributes over Rs18 billion among families ..

BISP distributes over Rs18 billion among families under Flood Relief Cash Assist ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.